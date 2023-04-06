Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. Kura Sushi USA had a negative return on equity of 1.54% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. The business had revenue of $43.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. Kura Sushi USA’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Kura Sushi USA updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Kura Sushi USA Trading Down 16.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ KRUS opened at $56.53 on Thursday. Kura Sushi USA has a 12 month low of $30.95 and a 12 month high of $96.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.74 and a 200-day moving average of $63.57.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KRUS. TheStreet raised Kura Sushi USA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Kura Sushi USA from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Kura Sushi USA from $70.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark boosted their price target on Kura Sushi USA from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research report on Friday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kura Sushi USA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 259,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,084,000 after acquiring an additional 4,917 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 80,772.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 228,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,296,000 after acquiring an additional 227,778 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 216,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,936,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 148.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 204,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,767,000 after purchasing an additional 122,457 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 81,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the period. 49.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kura Sushi USA, Inc engages in the operation of technology-enabled Japanese restaurant concept. It offers a distinctive dining experience by serving authentic Japanese cuisine through an engaging revolving sushi service model. The company was founded by Hajime Uba in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

