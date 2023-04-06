L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Acquired by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 391,254 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,677 shares during the quarter. L3Harris Technologies comprises about 1.0% of Manning & Napier Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned 0.21% of L3Harris Technologies worth $81,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,282,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,591,848,000 after acquiring an additional 302,279 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,314,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,975,043,000 after buying an additional 1,875,236 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 17.4% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,758,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448,364 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,175,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,154,000 after acquiring an additional 25,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,163,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,854,000 after purchasing an additional 165,597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LHX shares. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $259.46.

NYSE:LHX traded down $1.52 on Thursday, hitting $195.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 310,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,275,811. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $205.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $214.85. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $189.73 and a one year high of $264.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.30 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. This is a positive change from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.36%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

