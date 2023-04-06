LADENBURG THALM/SH SH Begins Coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG)

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $60.50 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on PEG. TheStreet raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $65.95.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Up 2.8 %

PEG stock opened at $63.17 on Monday. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 52-week low of $52.51 and a 52-week high of $75.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.56.

Public Service Enterprise Group Increases Dividend

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is 110.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Eric Carr sold 7,105 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total value of $409,461.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,557.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Public Service Enterprise Group

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PFS Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 24,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 7,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 12,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 3,224 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 495,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,882,000 after buying an additional 51,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 32,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

(Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is an energy company, which engages in the business of regulated electric and gas utility, and nuclear generation. Its products and services include energy, capacity, ancillary services, and emissions allowances and congestion credits. The firm operates through the Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G) and PSEG Power segments.

Further Reading

