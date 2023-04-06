Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lowered its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 119,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,571 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $50,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 11.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,243,000 after buying an additional 4,090 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 18.8% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 51.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Lam Research by 11.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 233,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $125,414,000 after acquiring an additional 24,636 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total value of $461,723.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,881 shares in the company, valued at $7,274,893.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

LRCX opened at $493.48 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $501.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $450.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $66.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27, a P/E/G ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.50. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $299.59 and a 12 month high of $548.85.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $10.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.95 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 73.48% and a net margin of 26.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 33.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $1.725 dividend. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.55%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LRCX shares. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. KGI Securities upgraded Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $495.00 target price for the company. B. Riley upped their price target on Lam Research from $390.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $492.10.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

