Lassonde Industries Inc (TSE:LAS) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.39 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts

Lassonde Industries Inc (TSE:LAS – Get Rating) – Analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Lassonde Industries in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, April 2nd. Desjardins analyst F. Tremblay forecasts that the company will earn $1.39 per share for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for Lassonde Industries’ Q2 2023 earnings at $2.11 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.68 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.99 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $12.97 EPS.

Lassonde Industries has a 1 year low of C$209.50 and a 1 year high of C$269.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞.

Lassonde Industries Inc is a Canada-based company, which develops, manufactures and markets a range of ready-to-drink fruit and vegetable juices and drinks. The Company is a producer of store brand shelf-stable fruit juices and drinks in the United States and a producer of cranberry sauces. The Company operates in two market segments: the retail segment and the food service segment.

