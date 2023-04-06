Lassonde Industries Inc (TSE:LAS) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.39 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts

Lassonde Industries Inc (TSE:LAS – Get Rating) – Analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Lassonde Industries in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, April 2nd. Desjardins analyst F. Tremblay forecasts that the company will earn $1.39 per share for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for Lassonde Industries’ Q2 2023 earnings at $2.11 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.68 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.99 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $12.97 EPS.
Lassonde Industries Price Performance
Lassonde Industries has a 1 year low of C$209.50 and a 1 year high of C$269.18.
Lassonde Industries Announces Dividend
Lassonde Industries Company Profile
Lassonde Industries Inc is a Canada-based company, which develops, manufactures and markets a range of ready-to-drink fruit and vegetable juices and drinks. The Company is a producer of store brand shelf-stable fruit juices and drinks in the United States and a producer of cranberry sauces. The Company operates in two market segments: the retail segment and the food service segment.
Recommended Stories
- Penny Stock Wag! Group Co. Has Solid Sell-Side Support
- Staples Stocks Get Lift From Conagra Results, New Highs In Sight
- SGH Bottomed, But Can It Reverse And Move Higher?
- Is Pinterest Showing Signs of an Improving Ad Market?
- At 3x Earnings, Avis Budget Is Worth Taking for a Spin
Receive News & Ratings for Lassonde Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lassonde Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.