Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC Invests $230,000 in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Security Financial Services INC. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the third quarter worth $204,000. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $868,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at about $216,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 2,146.3% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 62,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 59,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vance Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 25.3% in the third quarter. Vance Wealth Inc. now owns 64,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 13,134 shares during the period.

Shares of IVLU stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.98. 39,183 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,226. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $19.53 and a 1 year high of $25.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.15.

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

