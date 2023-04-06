Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 280,284 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,844 shares during the period. Dimensional International Value ETF makes up 7.6% of Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.19% of Dimensional International Value ETF worth $8,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 19,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 54,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,216,000 after buying an additional 16,605 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 5,560.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 11,121 shares during the last quarter. Planning Center Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 12.8% in the third quarter. Planning Center Inc. now owns 586,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,216,000 after purchasing an additional 66,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,846,000.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFIV traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $32.51. The stock had a trading volume of 54,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,633. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.81. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 1 year low of $25.52 and a 1 year high of $33.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.43.

Dimensional International Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

