Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,284 Shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,284 shares during the period. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF comprises about 0.7% of Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 44,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 40.1% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 85.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 8,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC grew its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter.

DFAU stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.48. The company had a trading volume of 46,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,911. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.63. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $24.62 and a 52 week high of $31.47.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

