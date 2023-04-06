Legacy Financial Group LLC Increases Position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJQ)

Legacy Financial Group LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJQ – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 479,042 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,881 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 3.2% of Legacy Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Legacy Financial Group LLC owned approximately 4.61% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $10,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BSJQ. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 474.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 841,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,570,000 after purchasing an additional 695,031 shares during the last quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $4,714,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 133.2% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 159,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,481,000 after acquiring an additional 90,866 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 611,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,937,000 after acquiring an additional 80,828 shares during the period. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,004,000.

Shares of BSJQ stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.72. The stock had a trading volume of 8,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,846. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.69 and a fifty-two week high of $24.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.62.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. BSJQ was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

