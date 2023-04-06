Legacy Financial Group LLC Sells 1,206 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Legacy Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,206 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 311.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 110.1% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $40.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,519,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,871,199. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.35. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $34.88 and a twelve month high of $46.44. The firm has a market cap of $70.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

