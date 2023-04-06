Legacy Financial Group LLC Sells 43,459 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Legacy Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 41.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,459 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 3.7% of Legacy Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Legacy Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $12,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Selway Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Shares of VO traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $206.17. 168,157 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 616,240. The company has a market cap of $50.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.07. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $182.88 and a 52 week high of $240.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.41.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

