Legacy Financial Group LLC Takes $1.08 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 201.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $57,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:EFG traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $93.43. 984,375 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.81.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.