Legacy Financial Group LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 35,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,629,000. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Legacy Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EFV. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 206.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 429.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period.

EFV traded down $0.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $48.75. 3,450,745 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.58. The firm has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.86.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

