Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Shares of Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $22.45, but opened at $21.86. Legacy Housing shares last traded at $21.86, with a volume of 175 shares changing hands.

Specifically, Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 1,749 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total value of $35,539.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,681,837 shares in the company, valued at $34,174,927.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Legacy Housing news, major shareholder Douglas M. Shipley sold 3,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total value of $67,167.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,133,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,308,439.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 1,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total transaction of $35,539.68. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,681,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,174,927.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 301,917 shares of company stock valued at $6,076,672 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 38.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Legacy Housing from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th.

Legacy Housing Stock Down 0.7 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Legacy Housing

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $529.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 0.80.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Legacy Housing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 65,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 20,498 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 139.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 5,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 81,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after buying an additional 13,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.57% of the company’s stock.

About Legacy Housing

Legacy Housing Corp. engages in the selling, building, and financing manufactured homes and tiny houses that are distributed through a network of independent retailers and company-owned stores and are sold directly to manufactured home communities. Its products include tiny homes, singlewide, doublewide, the ultimate home, oilfield/workforce, and park housing.

See Also

