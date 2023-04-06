LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on LightPath Technologies from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 13th.
LightPath Technologies Trading Down 2.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:LPTH opened at $1.36 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.59 and a 200 day moving average of $1.33. The company has a market cap of $49.86 million, a PE ratio of -9.07 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. LightPath Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.99 and a 12-month high of $2.05.
Institutional Trading of LightPath Technologies
About LightPath Technologies
LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical and infrared components. Its products include molded glass and assemblies, infrared molded lenses, diamond turned, conventional ground and polished ground lenses and assemblies, and collimator assemblies, which are used in applications involving light detection and ranging technology.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LightPath Technologies (LPTH)
- Penny Stock Wag! Group Co. Has Solid Sell-Side Support
- Staples Stocks Get Lift From Conagra Results, New Highs In Sight
- SGH Bottomed, But Can It Reverse And Move Higher?
- Is Pinterest Showing Signs of an Improving Ad Market?
- At 3x Earnings, Avis Budget Is Worth Taking for a Spin
Receive News & Ratings for LightPath Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LightPath Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.