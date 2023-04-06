LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on LightPath Technologies from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPTH opened at $1.36 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.59 and a 200 day moving average of $1.33. The company has a market cap of $49.86 million, a PE ratio of -9.07 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. LightPath Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.99 and a 12-month high of $2.05.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LPTH. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in LightPath Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of LightPath Technologies by 69.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 29,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 11,908 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of LightPath Technologies by 18.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 7,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of LightPath Technologies by 73.5% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 90,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 38,316 shares during the last quarter. 28.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical and infrared components. Its products include molded glass and assemblies, infrared molded lenses, diamond turned, conventional ground and polished ground lenses and assemblies, and collimator assemblies, which are used in applications involving light detection and ranging technology.

