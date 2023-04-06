Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Price Target Cut to $29.00

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $36.00 to $29.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 37.70% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.64.

Shares of LNC opened at $21.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.77. Lincoln National has a twelve month low of $19.74 and a twelve month high of $69.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.20.

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.92). The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. Lincoln National had a negative net margin of 11.89% and a negative return on equity of 11.85%. As a group, analysts predict that Lincoln National will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in Lincoln National during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Lincoln National by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Lincoln National during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Lincoln National by 134.2% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lincoln National during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

