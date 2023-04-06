Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.20, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $166.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.62 million. Lindsay had a return on equity of 19.74% and a net margin of 9.71%. Lindsay’s revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share.

Lindsay Stock Performance

LNN opened at $127.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $149.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.08. Lindsay has a 52-week low of $116.77 and a 52-week high of $183.08.

Lindsay Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.80%.

Institutional Trading of Lindsay

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LNN. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lindsay in the fourth quarter worth about $513,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Lindsay by 237.4% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 6,348 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 33,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lindsay in the fourth quarter worth $1,515,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 79,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,026,000 after purchasing an additional 4,631 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lindsay in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Lindsay from $196.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on Lindsay from $178.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.75.

Lindsay Company Profile

Lindsay Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of irrigation and infrastructure equipment and technology. It operates through the Irrigation and Infrastructure segments. The Irrigation segment includes the manufacture and marketing of center pivot, lateral move, and hose reel irrigation systems, as well as various innovative technology solutions such as GPS positioning and guidance, variable rate irrigation, wireless irrigation management, M2M communication technology, and smartphone applications.

