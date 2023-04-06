Liquid Media Group (NASDAQ:YVR) Trading Down 3.5%

Shares of Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:YVR – Get Rating) fell 3.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14. 21,892 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 165,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

Liquid Media Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $5.03 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liquid Media Group

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Liquid Media Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:YVR – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 226,602 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,002 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.18% of Liquid Media Group worth $159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Liquid Media Group

Liquid Media Group Ltd. is a media and entertainment company, which engages in content IP spanning creative industries. It develops, produces, and distributes content across channels, and platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Film and Video Games. The company was founded on February 4, 1986 and headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

