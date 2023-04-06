Lisk Price Hits $1.17 (LSK)

Lisk (LSK) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 6th. One Lisk coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.17 or 0.00004166 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lisk has a total market capitalization of $164.92 million and $15.35 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Lisk has traded 14.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00009614 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000234 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00004410 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00004133 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00004534 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001148 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002937 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001282 BTC.

Lisk Coin Profile

Lisk (CRYPTO:LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 140,699,242 coins. Lisk’s official message board is lisk.com/blog. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lisk is lisk.com. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Lisk Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

