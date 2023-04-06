London & Associated Properties (LON:LAS) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $17.17

London & Associated Properties PLC (LON:LAS – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 17.17 ($0.21) and traded as low as GBX 13 ($0.16). London & Associated Properties shares last traded at GBX 14.50 ($0.18), with a volume of 54,803 shares.

London & Associated Properties Stock Up 6.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.82. The stock has a market cap of £13.23 million, a PE ratio of 241.67 and a beta of -0.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 17.12 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 18.32.

About London & Associated Properties

London & Associated Properties is a fully listed property investment company specialising in retail. It owns a portfolio of shopping centres and other retail property currently worth some £78m. LAP also invests in joint ventures with institutional co-owners; these have included Oaktree Capital Management, Schroders and Bank of Scotland.

