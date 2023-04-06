Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 217 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,034 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $2,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,833,900 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,356,122,000 after purchasing an additional 358,425 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,191,786 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,073,719,000 after purchasing an additional 852,361 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,177,540 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,213,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401,559 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 122,068.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,793,906 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $711,368,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,500,093 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $530,570,000 after purchasing an additional 269,648 shares in the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total value of $5,564,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 191,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,408,422.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Target Price Performance

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Target in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays started coverage on Target in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $163.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.69.

TGT stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $165.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,366,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,223,476. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $137.16 and a 1 year high of $254.87. The company has a market capitalization of $76.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $166.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.22.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.49. Target had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 25.63%. The business had revenue of $31.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.24%.

About Target

(Get Rating)

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.