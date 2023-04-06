Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 23,000 Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 23,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 54,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $487,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 90,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after buying an additional 23,026 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 12,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,760,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,949,000 after purchasing an additional 761,812 shares during the period.
Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Stock Down 0.4 %
BATS:PFFD traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 650,950 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.47 and a 200-day moving average of $20.28. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $23.70 and a 12 month high of $25.77.
Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Profile
The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD)
- Hypercharge Networks: Up Triple Digits, But What’s The Big Deal?
- 3 Reasons Why Apple’s 30% Rally Has Legs
- 3 Reasons to Pick First Citizens Instead of First Republic Bank
- 3 April Earnings Plays for Bullish Swing Traders
- Is Constellation Brands Star About To Rise?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.