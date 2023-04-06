Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ABB were worth $1,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABB. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ABB by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,668,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $530,342,000 after purchasing an additional 663,668 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of ABB by 132.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 675,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,344,000 after acquiring an additional 385,742 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of ABB by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 2,185,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,088,000 after acquiring an additional 382,644 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of ABB by 244.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 502,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,893,000 after acquiring an additional 356,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Folketrygdfondet increased its stake in shares of ABB by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 990,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,418,000 after acquiring an additional 345,629 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ABB in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.54.

ABB Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE ABB traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $33.04. The stock had a trading volume of 954,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,410,024. ABB Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $24.27 and a fifty-two week high of $35.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.01. The company has a market cap of $64.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.10.

ABB (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.21. ABB had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 19.52%. The business had revenue of $7.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that ABB Ltd will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABB Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Motion, Process Automation and Robotics & Discrete Automation. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells electrical products and solutions which are designed to provide safe, smart and sustainable electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

