Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 3,017 AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 129.5% in the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of AZN stock traded up $0.53 on Thursday, hitting $72.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,515,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,104,167. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.68. AstraZeneca PLC has a fifty-two week low of $52.65 and a fifty-two week high of $72.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.52.

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 28.63%. The firm had revenue of $11.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.40 billion. Research analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $0.985 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 180.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AZN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 118 ($1.47) to GBX 126 ($1.56) in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.00.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.