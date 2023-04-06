Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.67 Million Holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,068 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $1,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GRMN. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Garmin by 9.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,116 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Garmin by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Garmin by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,329 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Garmin by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,475,149 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $174,989,000 after buying an additional 11,011 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Garmin by 378.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,785 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,414,000 after buying an additional 29,893 shares during the period. 63.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Garmin stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $98.22. The stock had a trading volume of 143,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 960,419. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.94. Garmin Ltd. has a 12 month low of $76.37 and a 12 month high of $117.20.

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.21. Garmin had a net margin of 20.03% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. Garmin’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GRMN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Garmin from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Garmin in a report on Friday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised Garmin from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Garmin from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Garmin from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.17.

In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 7,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.54, for a total value of $711,064.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,460 shares in the company, valued at $11,870,128.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 7,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.54, for a total transaction of $711,064.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,460 shares in the company, valued at $11,870,128.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $85,581.57. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,092.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,610 shares of company stock worth $1,635,921 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 20.34% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation.

