Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.69 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $2,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,496,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,341,000 after purchasing an additional 208,531 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,111,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,468,000 after purchasing an additional 66,187 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,034,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,846,000 after purchasing an additional 78,430 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,860,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,456,000 after purchasing an additional 563,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,342,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,683,000 after purchasing an additional 15,389 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $122.84. 130,846 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 519,533. The company has a market cap of $25.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.13. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.55 and a fifty-two week high of $133.22.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

