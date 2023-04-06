Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 8,217 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,706 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,217 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up approximately 4.5% of Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $12,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,506,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,270,000 after buying an additional 495,965 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,899,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,985,000 after buying an additional 296,343 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,656,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,906,000 after buying an additional 118,595 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 113.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 2,435,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,711,000 after buying an additional 1,293,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,425,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,121,000 after buying an additional 35,658 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of VYM traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $106.09. The stock had a trading volume of 585,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,636,656. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $94.59 and a 52 week high of $115.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $106.81 and a 200 day moving average of $106.45. The company has a market cap of $49.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.