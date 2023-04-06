Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,363 Shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,363 shares during the period. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF were worth $5,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 40.3% during the third quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 791,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,586,000 after buying an additional 227,479 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. increased its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 34.2% in the third quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 887,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,938,000 after purchasing an additional 226,081 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 915.0% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 175,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,116,000 after purchasing an additional 158,190 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $5,026,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the third quarter worth $3,188,000.

PSK traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,919. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.38. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $31.83 and a 12 month high of $38.62.

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Company Profile

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

