Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 75 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 45,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,232,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. United Bank grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 13,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 40,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,953 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $569,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of IJH stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $243.98. The stock had a trading volume of 491,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,136,978. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $255.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.74. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $217.39 and a one year high of $272.95. The firm has a market cap of $64.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

