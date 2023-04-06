MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $14.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for MacroGenics’ Q1 2023 earnings at $1.44 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS.
MGNX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Friday, March 17th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of MacroGenics from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of MacroGenics from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of MacroGenics from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $11.20.
MacroGenics Stock Performance
MGNX opened at $7.35 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $454.52 million, a PE ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 2.00. MacroGenics has a 1 year low of $2.13 and a 1 year high of $9.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.63.
Insider Buying and Selling at MacroGenics
Institutional Investors Weigh In On MacroGenics
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in MacroGenics by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 107,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 12,700 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of MacroGenics in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of MacroGenics in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MacroGenics in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MacroGenics in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. 93.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About MacroGenics
MacroGenics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in discovering and developing antibody-based therapeutics designed to modulate the human immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its product pipeline includes Margetuximab, Flotetuzumab, Retifanlimab, Enoblituzumab, Tebotelimab, MGC018, MGD019, IMGC936, and MGD014 for infectious diseases.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MacroGenics (MGNX)
- Penny Stock Wag! Group Co. Has Solid Sell-Side Support
- Staples Stocks Get Lift From Conagra Results, New Highs In Sight
- SGH Bottomed, But Can It Reverse And Move Higher?
- Is Pinterest Showing Signs of an Improving Ad Market?
- At 3x Earnings, Avis Budget Is Worth Taking for a Spin
Receive News & Ratings for MacroGenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MacroGenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.