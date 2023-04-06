Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Stake Boosted by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) by 140.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 85,442 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,893 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $1,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Macy’s during the fourth quarter worth $2,977,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Macy’s by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 72,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Macy’s by 192.1% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 114,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after buying an additional 75,231 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Macy’s by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 35,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 4,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Macy’s by 91.4% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 162,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after buying an additional 77,632 shares during the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

M has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Macy’s from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Macy’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Macy’s from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut shares of Macy’s from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.83.

Macy’s Price Performance

NYSE:M opened at $18.35 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.38, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.81. Macy’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.10 and a 52-week high of $27.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $8.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.27 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 35.06% and a net margin of 4.82%. Macy’s’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Macy’s, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Macy’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.1654 per share. This is a positive change from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Macy’s’s payout ratio is presently 15.75%.

Macy’s Profile

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

