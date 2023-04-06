Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Shares Gap Down to $13.72

Shares of Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $13.72, but opened at $13.44. Magic Software Enterprises shares last traded at $13.54, with a volume of 578 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Magic Software Enterprises from $28.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th.

Get Magic Software Enterprises alerts:

Magic Software Enterprises Trading Down 1.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.57. The stock has a market cap of $665.88 million, a P/E ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 1.17.

Magic Software Enterprises Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Magic Software Enterprises

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This is an increase from Magic Software Enterprises’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. Magic Software Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.42%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 666.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Magic Software Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Simplex Trading LLC grew its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 113.6% during the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 3,787 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 31,704 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 153.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,902 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 2,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 114.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,941 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 5,836 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.24% of the company’s stock.

About Magic Software Enterprises

(Get Rating)

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. engages in the provision of proprietary application development and business process integration platforms, vertical software solutions, and vendor of information technology (IT) outsourcing software services. It operates through Software Services and IT Professional Services segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Magic Software Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magic Software Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.