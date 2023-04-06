MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund Price Performance

MMD traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.20. 40,934 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,602. MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $15.15 and a fifty-two week high of $19.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.70.

Institutional Trading of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $403,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund in the first quarter worth about $433,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $527,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 36,849 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter.

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Mainstay Mackay Definedterm Municipal Opportunities Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund, which engages in investments in the municipal bond market. Its primary objective is to seek current income exempt from regular U.S. Federal income taxes. The fund offers tax-exempt monthly distributions and total return potential, an opportunistic investment approach through active management, and a defined term that seeks to provide the net asset value upon termination to shareholders.

