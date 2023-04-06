Man Group Limited (LON:EMG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Man Group Limited (LON:EMG – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 287.67 ($3.57).

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 270 ($3.35) price target on shares of Man Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup restated a “top pick” rating on shares of Man Group in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Man Group in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Man Group Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of LON:EMG opened at GBX 208.60 ($2.59) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.07, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of £2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 583.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 0.85. Man Group has a 52 week low of GBX 202.90 ($2.52) and a 52 week high of GBX 293.80 ($3.65). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 253.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 232.53.

Man Group Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Man Group

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from Man Group’s previous dividend of $0.06. This represents a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Man Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3,513.51%.

In other Man Group news, insider Antoine Forterre sold 71,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 286 ($3.55), for a total value of £204,000.94 ($253,354.37). 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Man Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Man Group Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

Recommended Stories

