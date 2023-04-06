Manning & Napier Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Manning & Napier Group LLC lowered its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 271,904 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,987 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $78,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 165 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Emfo LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% in the third quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 254 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the third quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,282 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 102 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,387 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $321.42. The company had a trading volume of 149,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,249,164. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $233.01 and a twelve month high of $325.19. The stock has a market cap of $82.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $300.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $301.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.78% and a net margin of 37.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.36 earnings per share for the current year.

VRTX has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $296.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $286.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $344.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $327.30.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Yuchun Lee sold 2,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.02, for a total value of $664,290.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,875 shares in the company, valued at $585,037.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 275 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.99, for a total value of $82,222.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,663,077.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Yuchun Lee sold 2,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.02, for a total value of $664,290.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,037.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,430 shares of company stock valued at $14,425,082 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

Featured Stories

