Manning & Napier Group LLC Has $35.39 Million Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Manning & Napier Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 491,846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,445 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $35,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 30,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth $2,293,000. 75.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total transaction of $17,916,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,625,163.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total transaction of $17,916,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 236,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,625,163.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $835,258.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,043 shares in the company, valued at $1,721,081.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

NYSE:BMY traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $70.43. The stock had a trading volume of 2,564,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,078,852. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.25. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $65.28 and a one year high of $81.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.77.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.20 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 51.60%. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 77.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BMY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Atlantic Securities increased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.69.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

