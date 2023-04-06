Manning & Napier Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Manning & Napier Group LLC decreased its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 830,593 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 21,761 shares during the period. Salesforce comprises 1.4% of Manning & Napier Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Salesforce worth $110,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 1,014.8% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 32,386 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,345,000 after purchasing an additional 29,481 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Salesforce by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 137,757 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $19,815,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 4,736 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in Salesforce by 26.1% during the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 490,626 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $70,572,000 after acquiring an additional 101,463 shares during the period. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 4,248 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Northland Securities raised their target price on Salesforce from $150.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Salesforce from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $171.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.24.

Shares of Salesforce stock traded down $3.07 on Thursday, reaching $192.24. 2,653,675 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,866,310. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $177.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.34 and a 1-year high of $202.72. The company has a market cap of $192.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 930.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.24.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.32. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 1st that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the CRM provider to reacquire up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total transaction of $28,939.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,273 shares in the company, valued at $198,066.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total value of $28,939.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,066.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total value of $68,148.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,062,518.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,509 shares of company stock worth $9,375,594 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

