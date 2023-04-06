Manning & Napier Group LLC Reduces Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Manning & Napier Group LLC reduced its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,135,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,830 shares during the period. Coca-Cola makes up 1.7% of Manning & Napier Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $135,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 29,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after buying an additional 8,432 shares during the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 131,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,391,000 after acquiring an additional 28,993 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its position in Coca-Cola by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 179,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 28,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 7,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 3,228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of KO stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $62.66. 2,558,828 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,650,866. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $54.01 and a 52-week high of $67.20. The stock has a market cap of $271.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.40.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.92 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 42.35%. Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $0.46 dividend. This is a boost from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total transaction of $4,344,540.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 219,790 shares in the company, valued at $12,903,870.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $2,103,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 351,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,216,775.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total value of $4,344,540.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 219,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,903,870.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 282,268 shares of company stock worth $17,137,823 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $67.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Citigroup began coverage on Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.55.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

