Manning & Napier Group LLC Sells 24,525 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Manning & Napier Group LLC decreased its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 965,487 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 24,525 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $68,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Courier Capital LLC raised its position in PayPal by 3.0% in the third quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 4,170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 44,324 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,815,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners boosted its holdings in PayPal by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 3,593 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in PayPal by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,584 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in PayPal by 2.0% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 6,487 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. 72.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman acquired 26,065 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $76.17 per share, with a total value of $1,985,371.05. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,113,885.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PayPal Price Performance

PYPL traded up $0.62 during trading on Thursday, reaching $74.23. 3,363,288 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,901,162. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $83.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.31. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.39 and a 1 year high of $114.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.06.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 8.79%. PayPal’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on PYPL. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on PayPal in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on PayPal from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $136.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.42.

About PayPal



PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Further Reading

