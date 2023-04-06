Manning & Napier Group LLC Sells 3,801 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Manning & Napier Group LLC cut its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,801 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned 0.06% of MercadoLibre worth $23,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MELI. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 93.8% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 45.8% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 35 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 414.3% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in MercadoLibre in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 428.6% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MELI shares. TheStreet upgraded MercadoLibre from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,100.00 to $1,460.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on MercadoLibre in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,250.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,450.00 to $1,685.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,384.44.

MercadoLibre Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MELI traded down $13.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1,236.37. 125,064 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 532,117. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,191.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,006.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.28. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $600.68 and a fifty-two week high of $1,329.49.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $1.14. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 29.09% and a net margin of 4.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.92) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 150 shares of MercadoLibre stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,256.00, for a total transaction of $188,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About MercadoLibre

(Get Rating)

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the development of an online commerce platform with a focus on e-commerce and related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Other Countries. The Other Countries segment includes Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Bolivia, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Paraguay, Uruguay, and the United States of America.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.