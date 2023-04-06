Manning & Napier Group LLC Trims Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Manning & Napier Group LLC trimmed its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,365 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 3,163 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned about 0.07% of Lululemon Athletica worth $26,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,048,356 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,970,439,000 after buying an additional 60,752 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,887,522 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,366,356,000 after buying an additional 379,707 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,641,033 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $738,327,000 after buying an additional 17,419 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,963,850 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $549,014,000 after buying an additional 205,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,466,718 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $410,037,000 after buying an additional 122,757 shares in the last quarter. 82.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 17,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.00, for a total transaction of $6,278,166.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,302 shares in the company, valued at $5,539,324. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock traded down $2.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $362.32. 579,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,977,529. The firm has a market cap of $46.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.39. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $251.51 and a 52-week high of $410.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $316.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $321.35.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The apparel retailer reported $4.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 10.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 11.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $383.00 to $431.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Cowen lowered their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $516.00 to $488.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $430.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $343.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $447.00 to $422.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $407.03.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

