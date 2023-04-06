Margaret Mccandless Sells 23,830 Shares of Local Bounti Co. (NYSE:LOCL) Stock

Local Bounti Co. (NYSE:LOCL – Get Rating) General Counsel Margaret Mccandless sold 23,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.51, for a total transaction of $12,153.30. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 348,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,586.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Margaret Mccandless also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Local Bounti alerts:

On Monday, April 3rd, Margaret Mccandless sold 10,067 shares of Local Bounti stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.66, for a total transaction of $6,644.22.

On Thursday, March 2nd, Margaret Mccandless sold 3,610 shares of Local Bounti stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.63, for a total transaction of $2,274.30.

Local Bounti Stock Performance

Shares of LOCL stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 423,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 728,448. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.71 and a 200 day moving average of $1.65. The stock has a market cap of $52.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Local Bounti Co. has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $9.66.

Institutional Trading of Local Bounti

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Local Bounti by 0.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,123,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,474,000 after buying an additional 56,516 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Local Bounti by 349.2% during the fourth quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 4,324,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,011,000 after buying an additional 3,361,590 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Local Bounti by 76.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,144,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,091,000 after buying an additional 927,911 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Local Bounti by 12.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,553,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,411,000 after buying an additional 172,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Local Bounti by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 830,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 186,919 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LOCL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Local Bounti from $9.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of Local Bounti from $10.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Local Bounti from $13.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Roth Mkm dropped their target price on shares of Local Bounti from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.85.

Local Bounti Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Local Bounti Corporation grows fresh greens and herbs in the United States. It produces lettuce, herbs, and loose-leaf lettuce. The company sells its products to food retailers and food service distributors. Local Bounti Corporation was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Montana.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Local Bounti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Local Bounti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.