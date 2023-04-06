Mass Megawatts Wind Power (OTCMKTS:MMMW) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.01

Mass Megawatts Wind Power, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMMW – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.01 and traded as high as $0.02. Mass Megawatts Wind Power shares last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 1,448,334 shares trading hands.

Mass Megawatts Wind Power Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average is $0.01.

Mass Megawatts Wind Power Company Profile

Mass Megawatts Wind Power, Inc is engaged in the development of low-cost, clean energy systems designed to meet the increasing global demand for energy through the use of environmentally-friendly technologies. It offers solar power systems that provide an economical option for commercial and residential users interested in green energy applications.

