MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT) Stock Price Up 5.4%

MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 5.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.07 and last traded at $5.05. 240,222 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 569,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of MaxCyte in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th.

MaxCyte Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MaxCyte

In other news, CEO Douglas Doerfler sold 7,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total value of $37,574.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 333,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,675,980.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other MaxCyte news, CEO Douglas Doerfler sold 7,470 shares of MaxCyte stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total transaction of $37,574.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 333,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,675,980.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Richard Douglas acquired 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.32 per share, with a total value of $345,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $432,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,177 shares of company stock valued at $51,110. 5.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in MaxCyte by 3.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 62,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of MaxCyte by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of MaxCyte by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 117,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MaxCyte by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 233,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of MaxCyte by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 151,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

MaxCyte Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MaxCyte, Inc, a global life sciences company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of next-generation cell therapies. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering.

