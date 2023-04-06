McBroom & Associates LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

McBroom & Associates LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 31.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,253 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up about 0.8% of McBroom & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. McBroom & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MUB. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 524.4% in the fourth quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $41,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB remained flat at $108.24 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 359,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,834,073. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $101.35 and a 52 week high of $108.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.44.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

