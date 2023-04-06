McBroom & Associates LLC Has $3.05 Million Stock Position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

McBroom & Associates LLC boosted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,370 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,583 shares during the quarter. DICK’S Sporting Goods makes up about 3.3% of McBroom & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. McBroom & Associates LLC’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $3,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the second quarter worth $20,734,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 761.9% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 543 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 26.0% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 630 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on DKS shares. Barclays upped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $139.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $155.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Williams Trading downgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.61.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Price Performance

NYSE DKS traded down $1.63 on Thursday, hitting $138.36. The stock had a trading volume of 258,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,361,496. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.88. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.45 and a 52-week high of $152.61. The company has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $136.17 and a 200-day moving average of $122.29.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.07. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 45.97% and a net margin of 8.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.48 EPS for the current year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 6,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $909,696.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,965 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,170. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 6,592 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $909,696.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,031,170. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 19,203 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.14, for a total value of $2,652,702.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,884 shares in the company, valued at $14,488,675.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 273,648 shares of company stock worth $39,402,230. 32.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

