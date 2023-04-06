McBroom & Associates LLC Has $4.64 Million Stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

McBroom & Associates LLC grew its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 99.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 38,045 shares during the period. Copart accounts for about 5.0% of McBroom & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. McBroom & Associates LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $4,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CPRT. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Copart by 129.4% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in Copart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Copart by 177.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 1,003.8% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 2,263.6% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 520 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Matt Blunt sold 30,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total value of $2,080,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 11.19% of the company’s stock.

CPRT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Copart in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Copart in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Copart from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Copart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

CPRT stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $73.95. 249,732 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,922,701. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.45. The firm has a market cap of $35.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.19 and a beta of 1.23. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.10 and a 1-year high of $76.23.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $956.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $934.36 million. Copart had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 29.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

