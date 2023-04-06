McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Purchased by United Asset Strategies Inc.

United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 72.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,937 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,103 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 520.0% in the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $293.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $298.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $290.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

McDonald’s Price Performance

In other news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total value of $370,554.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 308 shares in the company, valued at $81,755.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total value of $370,554.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 308 shares in the company, valued at $81,755.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total value of $1,030,606.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,637 shares in the company, valued at $9,271,978.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,122 shares of company stock worth $2,177,681. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MCD stock traded up $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $282.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 329,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,691,009. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $268.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $264.75. The company has a market capitalization of $206.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $228.34 and a 52 week high of $284.98.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.13. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 120.10% and a net margin of 26.65%. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 72.81%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

