Mears Group (LON:MER) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $199.05

Mears Group plc (LON:MER – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 199.05 ($2.47) and traded as high as GBX 200 ($2.48). Mears Group shares last traded at GBX 200 ($2.48), with a volume of 3,111,229 shares traded.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 275 ($3.42) price objective on shares of Mears Group in a research note on Monday, March 20th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.38, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 204.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 199.05. The firm has a market capitalization of £222.04 million, a PE ratio of 995.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.08.

Mears Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of outsourced services to the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom. It offers rapid-response and planned maintenance services to local authorities; gas and repair services; and maintenance and repairs, capital works, energy investment, and regeneration solutions for public buildings, as well as grounds maintenance services.

