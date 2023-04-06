Medexus Pharmaceuticals (TSE:MDP) Trading Down 5.1%

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:MDP – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 5.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$1.43 and last traded at C$1.49. Approximately 37,265 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 29,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Medexus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 24th.

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$31.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84, a P/E/G ratio of 131.00 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 425.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.69.

About Medexus Pharmaceuticals

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada and the United States. It focuses on the therapeutic areas comprising oncology, hematology, rheumatology, auto-immune diseases, and allergy. The company's primary products are Rasuvo and Metoject, a formulation of methotrexate designed to treat rheumatoid arthritis and other auto-immune diseases; IXINITY, an intravenous recombinant factor IX therapeutic for use in patients 12 years of age or older with Hemophilia B; and Rupall, a prescription allergy medication.

